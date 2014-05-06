Parts Geek Now Offering over 44,400 Mitsubishi Parts & Accessories

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they now have over 44,400 Mitsubishi accessories and auto parts available on their website. The Mitsubishi Group is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and was founded over 140 years ago. However, it wasn’t until the 1960’s that the company really began manufacturing vehicles on a larger scale. Twenty years later, Mitsubishi also began selling cars in the United States and many people purchased these high-performance vehicles.



Therefore, those who own a Mitsubishi model such as the 3000GT, Lancer, Diamante, Mirage, Eclipse, Montero, Galant, and Montero Sports, will be pleased to find a wide variety of products on Parts Geek’s Mitsubishi Parts page. Some parts that they currently feature include air filters, brake pads, floor mats, mirrors, and oil filters.



Parts Geek has acquired over 600 reviews for their Mitsubishi products and a 4.9 star rating. A recent customer, who ordered a Standard Motor Products brand EGR Valve, had this to say about the part and his experience with Parts Geek: “The EGR Valve for my 2004 Mitsubishi Galant was sent on time and safely packaged, it’s a Made in Japan part and it's working good so far, I guess we need to wait a lot longer to really judge the quality/duration of such part, right now all I can say is, I am a very satisfied customer of PartsGeek.com, great prices and service! Thank you Geeks!” To hear more about their Mitsubishi products as well as read more reviews, please visit their website today.



About Parts Geek

At Parts Geek, they offer the best and most competitive prices on imported and domestic car parts. They also offer automobile accessories, and many of their items ship fast—all from warehouses scattered throughout the US. Customers can pick from thousands—if not millions, of new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts, and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. To learn more please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.