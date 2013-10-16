Parts Geek Now Offering over 5, 500 Fog Light Assembly Products

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Parts Geek, a leading online auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they now have over 5,500 fog light assembly products available on their user-friendly website. With the days getting shorter here in the US, it is essential that all vehicles are up to par with their exterior lighting so that a driver is able to see as efficiently as possible. Having properly functioning fog lights are important because they will be able to ensure a safer journey for drivers in some of the most horrid weather conditions.



When it comes to their fog light assembly products, Parts Geek has a number of them available for GMC vehicles, Nissan’s, Toyota’s, Buick’s, Chevrolet’s, and more. Parts Geek is also offering fog lights from some of the top brands including Bosch and Action Crash.



Some of the Action Crash brand parts that Parts Geek is currently offering include fog lights for 2000-2006 Chevy Tahoes available at $22.48, fog lights for 2002-2009 Dodge Rams available for $32.48, and 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado fog lights available for a great low price of $22.48. For those customers that prefer Bosch brand products over Action Crash, Parts Geek also has Bosch fog light assembly products available for Audi’s, BMW’s, Mercedes vehicles, and more that can be found listed on their website.



When it comes to Parts Geek’s fog light assembly products, those interested in purchasing these products will find over 300 fog light reviews. One recent reviewer, Pedro, had this to say about his Action Crash fog light: “Thank you for the 2002 Chrysler Sebring Action Crash fog lights. Both units were well-packed in their boxes. The delivery time was right on time. Parts were new and worked as advertised.” To hear more about Parts Geek, as well as see all of the fog light assembly products that they have available please visit their website today.



About Parts Geek

At Parts Geek, they offer the best and most competitive prices on imported and domestic car parts. They also offer automobile accessories, and many of their items ship fast—all from warehouses scattered throughout the US. Customers can pick from thousands—if not millions, of new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts, and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. To learn more please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.