Parts Geek Now Offering over 7,000 Cabin Air Filters in Their Online Inventory

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Parts Geek now has over 7,000 cabin air filters available in their online inventory. Found in most new vehicles, a cabin air filter’s purpose is to catch pollen, dust, and various other airborne particles that can make the air contaminated and a car ride very unpleasant.



Parts Geek offers cabin air filters from some of the top brands in the market including: Denso, Bosch, Beck Arnley, Motorcraft and more. They also offer cabin air filters for forty car makes including but not limited to Toyota, Chevrolet, Nissan, and Ford.



It is recommended that cabin air filters be replaced about every 12,000 to 15,000 miles. However, how much they are replaced can also depend on the type of environment that the vehicle and its driver are subjected to. For example, those drivers who have a daily commute that consists of sitting in heavy traffic as they drive into a densely populated city may find that their cabin air filter should be changed more frequently. No matter what the case, checking the cabin air filter and replacing it as needed will ensure a more comfortable ride.



Potential customers looking to purchase a cabin air filter from PartsGeek.com will find over 450 reviews and an overall 4.9 out of 5 star rating. A recent reviewer who ordered a Beck Arnley cabin air filter had this to say: “I was at my local auto store and they didn't stock, or get this cabin filter for my Subaru. Parts Geek did and the service was excellent, I received it in a few days. The Beck Arnley filter was well made and easy to install. It looks better than the filter I had in the car and the price was very fair.” To view their cabin air filters and read more reviews, please visit their PartsGeek.com today.



About Parts Geek

At Parts Geek, they offer the best and most competitive prices on imported and domestic car parts. They also offer automobile accessories, and many of their items ship fast—all from warehouses scattered throughout the US. Customers can pick from thousands—if not millions, of new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts, and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. To learn more please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.