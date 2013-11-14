Parts Geek Now Offering Wide Selection of Hood Release Cables This November

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Parts Geek is pleased to announce that they are now offering a wide selection of hood release cables throughout the entire month of November. Customers can select from over 735 hood release cables made by top brands such as Dorman, Replacement, Genuine, Original Equipment and Scan-Tech. Not only does Parts Geek offer a wide selection of top-name brands, but they also offer them for various vehicle makes including Acura, Chevrolet, Honda, Lincoln, Plymouth, Subaru, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more. With the end of the year approaching quickly, customers don’t need to wait around until next year to get the product they need. They can visit PartsGeek.com today and get their product quickly so that their vehicle can get up and running and back on the road.



Like any other auto part, over time, a hood release cable will become worn down and eventually need to be replaced. Instead of wasting time and energy by calling auto part retailers in the area and becoming disappointed because they don’t have this part in stock, customers can just visit PartsGeek.com. The website makes shopping easy as they have a wide selection of hood release cables in stock. All customers need to do is select the right part, order it, and wait by the door for the part to arrive. The part is inexpensive and customers will receive their order by mail typically by the very next day or soon after.



One recent customer who purchased a Dorman hood release cable left a 5-star review because he was impressed with Parts Geek. In the review, the customer said, “Very pleased with Parts Geek. They always have the hard-to-find parts that I cannot find at the local part stores. I'm always surprised with how timely my parts arrive. Thanks Guys!” To read more 5-star hood release cable reviews, or reviews on any other product, please visit their website today.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.