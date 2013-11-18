Parts Geek Now Offering Wide Selection of Washer Pumps in Their Inventory

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- As the winter season looms and the windshield becomes a collector for dirt, salt and other grime, Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they now have over 5,500 washer pumps in their extensive online inventory. Washer pumps enable drivers to spray—and clean—their windshield with wiper fluid, allowing the driver to see clearly and providing for a safer drive. If the washer pump is broken, it is imperative it be replaced as soon as possible. If a driver is stuck on the highway behind an 18-wheeler truck that continuously sprays the windshield with water or mud, that driver is going to rely on their windshield wiper fluid for a clear picture of the road. However, the windshield wiper fluid is only effective if the washer pump is working properly.



Parts Geek possesses washer pumps for a wide variety of vehicles from 1972 Ford Bronco’s to 2011 Hyundai Sonata’s. While winter is coming and the washer pump is vital for a clear windshield, the auto parts specialists at Parts Geek will provide their valued customers with prompt delivery, allowing them to get back on the road as quick as possible.



Customers can be confident in their purchase of washer pumps from Parts Geek, as the company has accumulated over 70 reviews for the product, with customers also rating the service and performance of the product at an average of 4.9 stars. With the option of choosing the exact make and model of the vehicle needing a new washer pump, customers can be positive the part will fit like a glove underneath their water tank.



Those in need of a new washer pump will find unbeatable prices and a wide selection of brands—from AC Delco, Genuine, Trico and more—in order to get the highest quality of product. For more information about their selection of washer pumps or to inquire on parts for a certain vehicle, please visit their website today.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.