Parts Geek Now Offering Wide Variety of Centric Brand Auto Products

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Already boasting an extensive line of products and carrying the top brands in the industry, Parts Geek has just added a large amount of new products for customers to choose from. Parts Geek is now offering over 5,000 new Centric brand products. As a leading manufacturer and supplier of replacement brake components for import and domestic vehicles, Centric Parts is backed by an award-winning catalogue. The company sets the standard in the automotive aftermarket by implementing in-house engineering and testing facilities, a nationwide distribution network, and unmatched technical support.



By acquiring over 5,000 products offered by Centric Parts, Parts Geek just adds to their reputation of having one of the most extensive online catalogues available in the world. Not only are the products available online, but most will also be shipped on the same business day if ordered before 3 PM EST. Customers shop on Parts Geek’s website to get the best products in the market in a matter of hours. Parts Geek offers ground, second day, and overnight shipping on their products.



Customers, who shop for Centric Parts or other leading auto part brands, can also save up to 80% off retail prices. When it comes to performance parts and accessories, Parts Geek offers the lowest on the market. With low prices, same-day-shipping, and an extensive online catalogue of the best auto parts and accessories, customers have been able to buy with confidence since the company’s inception in 1996. Visit the company’s website today for Centric Parts brand products and save hard-earned money.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



For all automotive parts needs, visit http://www.partsgeek.com/.