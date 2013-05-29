Parts Geek Now Offers 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee on Auto Parts

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- When it comes to purchasing automobile parts it can be a bit overwhelming, especially if a person is not familiar with auto parts and accessories. With that being said, Parts Geek is well aware that buying items can be frustrating especially if they do not arrive in the condition expected. For this reason, they are now offering a 30-day money back guarantee to their customers. When buying with confidence, it allows for customer satisfaction to be higher and the return rate lower. People can simply return the part and submit a support ticket within 30 days of the purchase to receive their money back.



Once a support ticket has been submitted, customers can issue a RMA number so that the product can be returned easily. So, the next time a person needs to purchase a discounted air filter, AC condenser, axle bolt, brake pad sensor, clutch kit, camshaft bearing set or any other part, they can buy with confidence knowing that if they are unsatisfied with the product, they will receive their money back. Whether it is an old, new or used car, Parts Geek is here for any inconvenient breakdowns to have the vehicle up and running in no time.



When purchasing products online, the one-thing customers complain about the most is the time it takes for the product to be delivered, which is why Parts Geek makes it one of their priorities to ship most orders the same day if placed before 3pm. So, with lightning speed deliveries that are money back guaranteed, car owners will be able to obtain their product fast and with a great return policy. They want all of their customers to be 100% satisfied with their accessories or product, which is why they pledge to refund a person’s money if he or she is not happy. For all car part products and accessories visit their online store today.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek was established in 1996 selling automotive parts and supplies and grew to the online market in 2002. Located in Marlton, New Jersey, they provide automobile parts to car owners in the United States and make it their goal to deliver the utmost professional customer service online. They offer the most affordable parts and supplies for both domestic and imported cars. Parts Geek sells brand name automotive parts just like the ones found in a local store or dealership. Fast shipping at affordable prices with high quality products is what they strive to offer their customers everyday.



To learn more or find a specific part please visit http://www.partsgeek.com