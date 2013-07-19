Parts Geek Now Offers Customers a Dealer Alternative for Window Switches

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Parts Geek, an online automotive parts expert, recently announced its decision to supply customers with dealer alternatives for window switches.



The easy-to-install replacement window switches, which can be viewed at http://www.partsgeek.com/parts/window_switch.html, are available for a variety of car models such as Audi, Chrysler, Lexus, Mercedes, Nissan, Scion, and Volkswagen. Part Geek’s power window switch inventory includes over 3,900 products from top brands including Dorman, Genuine, and World Source One.



Maintaining a car’s window switches is extremely important, especially because the controls allow a window to change positions in a smooth and hassle-free manner. However, a broken switch can affect more than its assigned window: it can damage other car parts, such as the regulator, when the window is manually pushed and pulled into place.



“Even though everybody knows that moving the window by hand will pull it off its track—or worse, with the hot sun beating through it or the cold rain pouring in—it is difficult to resist pushing and pulling at the window,” stated an article on Parts Geek. “Fortunately, replacing the window switch doesn’t have to be terribly expensive, especially not when you choose a high quality, reasonably priced replacement.”



Ordering a replacement window switch from Parts Geek is simple. Customers only need to visit the Parts Geek Inventory, search for their desired item, and add it to their cart for purchase.



Customers can browse Parts Geek’s catalog by entering vehicle’s year and make, the brand of the item, or part number. Parts Geek’s website also contains a simple search feature, located at the top of the page, that customers can use to find the best-priced window switch in the company’s inventory.



About Parts Geek

Founded in 2002, Parts Geek offers the best and most competitive prices on millions of imported and domestic car parts and accessories. They carry new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. All orders are fulfilled quickly from warehouses across the United States and come with a 30-day money back guarantee. For more information, please visit http://www.partsgeek.com