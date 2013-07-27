Parts Geek Now Stocks Dealer Alternatives for BMW Parts

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2013 -- Parts Geek, an online automotive parts expert, has recently announced its decision to offer customers dealer alternatives for BMW parts.



The BMW parts, which are located at http://www.partsgeek.com/makes/bmw.html, are marked up to 80 percent off retail price. Parts Geek currently stocks 144,216 parts and accessories for the luxury car brand, including bug shields, ignition lock assemblies, fuel tanks, headlight switches, seat covers, window vent visors, shock absorbers, and cruise control switches. The company accommodates 44 models of BMWs.



Customers interested in purchasing BMW parts from Parts Geek can place orders through the company’s website. Parts Geek categorizes its products through lists and pictures, and shoppers can search for their desired products by browsing categories such as Top Sellers and BMW Models. The company’s website also has a built-in search feature that visitors can use to find the best priced BMW auto parts that Parts Geek has to offer.



Parts Geek offers its clients the opportunity to buy BMW parts at wholesale prices because it does not use a middleman: a retailer.



“BMW OEM Parts tend to be more expensive for several reasons,” states an article on Parts Geek. “Part of it is legendary German engineering, which of course comes at a price; another reason is that workers at the factory are paid more. However, many people find that too often, even BMW auto part aftermarket products and smaller items—like BMW Accessories—are expensive as well. However, we are an online company and are not burdened with additional expenses.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Parts Geek and its products can visit the automotive parts specialist’s website for more information. Parts Geek is also available on numerous social media platforms such as Google+, Facebook, and Twitter, where regular updates are provided to subscribers.



About Parts Geek

Founded in 2002, Parts Geek offers the best and most competitive prices on millions of imported and domestic car parts and accessories. They carry new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. All orders are fulfilled quickly from warehouses across the United States and come with a 30-day money back guarantee. For more information, please visit http://www.partsgeek.com