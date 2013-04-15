Partsmaster™ Customers Save Money with the Torrent™ Parts Washer

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- The recently released Torrent Parts Washer has revolutionized parts washing by cleaning better in less time using fewer resources. Since its release, companies have estimated savings as high as several hundred thousand dollars and have reviewed the machine as more than worth the price.



A few months ago, an electric motor shop ran the numbers and projected a savings of $22,248 if they switched to the Torrent Parts Washer. An oil field fleet service did the same, and had a projected savings of $72,600, while a railroad DSL shop had the most impressive savings at $602,340. “Each of these savings is a yearly figure, and each of the three clients have switched to the Partsmaster Torrent Parts Washer and found it to be worth the switch. In addition, the improved safety for workers and positive impact on these company’s environmental and sustainability efforts is priceless”, said Curt Selby, Partsmaster Director of Marketing.



The Torrent was initially created to give clients an aqueous machine that actually worked and would save them money, and the data collected since its release indicates that these goals have been met. For more information about Partsmaster, their new Torrent parts washer and the savings customers have experience, visit their website at http://www.partsmastertorrent.com/.



Partsmaster, a premier MRO solutions company dedicated to making its customers’ work easier, was established in 1968 as a division of NCH Corporation, a leading provider of industrial goods since 1919. Partsmaster offers intelligent solutions that solve the problem. Their exclusive brands include products you cannot get anywhere else. The Partsmaster brands include Cryotool® cutting tools; Dyna Systems® fastener line; Mega Metal® polymer repair compounds; Trust-X® high productivity abrasives; X-Ergon® welding products; and Partsmaster Services. Combined with a sales and service commitment, Partsmaster is your knowledgeable, strategic partner that understands your business, needs and always takes care of you.