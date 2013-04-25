Partsmaster Announces Availability of Environmentally Friendly Products

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Partsmaster, a provider of premier parts cleaning technology to companies and industries in North America, is pleased to announce that their latest innovation, the Torrent aqueous parts cleaning machine utilizes environmentally friendly technology.



The Torrent machine is the latest product introduced by Partsmaster, featuring technology that is not only effective in the cleaning of machine parts of all types, but also safe for the environment. The Torrent chemistry releases no harmful chemicals or dangerous fumes, and reduces the exposure to noxious fumes for users as well.



In addition to the elimination of organic solvents and their environmental impact, the Torrent aqueous parts cleaner also helps users achieve ISO 14001 goals because of the reduction of the amount of waste produced.



With the use of the Torrent, employee exposure to potentially hazardous chemicals is reduced, as is the risk of fire. The use of the Torrent also prevents the absorption of harmful hydrocarbons by employees.



“We’re known for providing industry-leading MRO solutions to our customers for over 40 years, but we’re always working to remain the best at what we do,” said Curt Selby, Director of Marketing. “Part of being the best is making sure that our customers are safe when they use our products and that we’re doing our part to reduce their carbon footprint and assist them in preserving the environment.”



The Torrent Parts Washer integrates the use of heat, water and pressure to provide a dynamic cleansing of tools and machine parts while using non-hazardous, bio-degradable cleaning solutions.



When compared to similar products on the market, the Torrent is not only safer for the environment, but also provides faster cleaning times, meaning it increases efficiency and productivity, and cuts costs spent on labor. With the use of the Torrent, parts that previously took hours to fully clean can now be cleaned in as quickly as one minute.



More information, including a video demonstration of the Torrent, can be found by visiting http://www.partsmastertorrent.com/.



About Partsmaster Torrent

Partsmaster, a premier MRO solutions company dedicated to making its customers’ work easier, was established in 1968 as a division of NCH Corporation, a leading provider of industrial goods since 1919. Partsmaster offers intelligent solutions that solve the problem. Their exclusive brands include products you cannot get anywhere else. The Partsmaster brands include Cryotool® cutting tools; Dyna Systems® fastener line; Mega Metal® polymer repair compounds; Trust-X® high productivity abrasives; X-Ergon® welding products; and Partsmaster Services. Combined with a sales and service commitment, Partsmaster is your knowledgeable, strategic partner that understands your business, needs and always takes care of you.