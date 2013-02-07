Partsmaster Revolutionizes Aqueous Parts Washers

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Partsmaster, a leading provider of products and solutions to service the maintenance, repair and operations industries, has revolutionized the aqueous parts washer machine world with their latest product, the Torrent Parts Washer. “For years, aqueous parts washer machines have fallen short of their promises and left many mechanics and shop managers unimpressed”, says Curt Selby, Partsmaster Director of Marketing. Partsmaster seeks to change this conception with their stunning and powerful heavy-duty parts washer Torrent machine.



The Partsmaster Torrent is at least five times faster than alternative industrial parts washer technologies. It utilizes water, heat and pressure to blast parts and tools clean. Their aqueous cleaner solution loosens oils and greases easily and quickly by being heated to 131°F. In addition, it uses a biodegradable aqueous cleaner to aid in the breakdown of oils and more. The pressure on the Torrent is over 10 times stronger than rival cabinet washers, and is designed to easily guide for purposes of detailing.



Partsmaster has been dedicated to bringing smart and effective solutions to the maintenance, repair and operations industries for over 40 years. They are continually innovating new and better solutions that are designed to improve worker productivity and safety. The Torrent aqueous parts cleaner is designed to be the best parts washer machine on the market, and has single handedly changed the way in which aqueous parts washers are perceived by the people who rely on them every day.



About Partsmaster

Partsmaster, a premier MRO solutions company dedicated to making its customers’ work easier, was established in 1968 as a division of NCH Corporation, a leading provider of industrial goods since 1919. Partsmaster offers intelligent solutions that solve the problem. Their exclusive brands include products you cannot get anywhere else. The Partsmaster brands include Cryotool® cutting tools; Dyna Systems® fastener line; Mega Metal® polymer repair compounds; Trust-X® high productivity abrasives; X-Ergon® welding products; and Partsmaster Services. Combined with a sales and service commitment, Partsmaster is your knowledgeable, strategic partner that understands your business, needs and always takes care of you. For more information, visit http://www.partsmastertorrent.com.