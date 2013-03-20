Partsmaster Revolutionizing Parts Cleaning in the New Year

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Partsmaster is excited to offer a new green product: the Torrent™ Aqueous Parts Washer. Recent trends in parts washing have favored such environmentally friendly technology. “The Torrent Aqueous Parts Washer offers greater cleaning power, better user safety, and uses cleaning solutions that are 100% biodegradable and environmentally friendly,” says Curt Selby, Partsmaster Director of Marketing.



This latest technology from Partsmaster combines chemistry, pressure, and heat to do the job right the first time. Other aqueous parts washers have consistently yielded disappointing results, with additional manual touch up cleaning often required after the parts have been run through the machine. When the user engages the Torrent, the heated cleaning solution at 131 degrees Fahrenheit combines with the pressurized stream to blast parts cleaner. This pressured stream of heated solution is 10 times stronger than a typical automated aqueous parts washer and gets the part clean fast. After the grime and deposits are removed, a rust inhibitor present in the cleaning solution prevents flash rusting and completes the cleaning process.



The improvements that the Partsmaster team has made to the existing technology have created a product that is truly revolutionary, and clients have expressed appreciation for the latest Torrent washer. See the cost savings these customers have achieved on Partsmaster’s Facebook and Twitter pages.



About Partsmaster Torrent

Partsmaster, a premier MRO solutions company dedicated to making its customers’ work easier, was established in 1968 as a division of NCH Corporation, a leading provider of industrial goods since 1919. Partsmaster offers intelligent solutions that solve the problem. Their exclusive brands include products you cannot get anywhere else. The Partsmaster brands include Cryotool® cutting tools; Dyna Systems® fastener line; Mega Metal® polymer repair compounds; Trust-X® high productivity abrasives; X-Ergon® welding products; and Partsmaster Services. Combined with a sales and service commitment, Partsmaster is your knowledgeable, strategic partner that understands your business, needs and always takes care of you. For more information, visit http://www.partsmastertorrent.com/.