Partsmaster Torrent Launches Environmentally Safe Torrent Aqueous Parts Cleaner

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Torrent Parts Washer by Partsmaster can now clean parts in one minute – by using water, heat and pressure – that once took mechanics hours to clean. Partsmaster’s Torrent Parts Washer out-performs all other parts cleaner machines on the market by cleaning tools and parts five times faster and eliminating the need for multiple cleaning machines, effectively cutting labor time by 80 percent.



Though Torrent is not the first aqueous parts washer on the market, it is unique because its cleaning solution jet is 10 times more powerful than other cabinet washers. Torrent is also different from automated cabinet washers because it is directed by the user, who can employ the Torrent to clean more thoroughly.



Torrent by Partsmaster also decreases employee exposure to harmful chemicals and completely eliminates noxious fumes and fire hazards. “The Torrent aqueous-based parts cleaner is superior to solvent-based industrial parts washers,” said Curt Selby, Partsmaster Director of Marketing. “It combines superior performance and economical operation with a safer user experience that is environmentally friendly.”



About Partsmaster Torrent

Partsmaster, a premier MRO solutions company dedicated to making its customers’ work easier, was established in 1968 as a division of NCH Corporation, a leading provider of industrial goods since 1919. Partsmaster offers intelligent solutions that solve the problem. Their exclusive brands include products you cannot get anywhere else. The Partsmaster brands include Cryotool® cutting tools; Dyna Systems® fastener line; Mega Metal® polymer repair compounds; Trust-X® high productivity abrasives; X-Ergon® welding products; and Partsmaster Services. Combined with a sales and service commitment, Partsmaster is your knowledgeable, strategic partner that understands your business, needs and always takes care of you. For more information, visit http://www.partsmastertorrent.com/.