Partsmaster™ Offers Environmentally Friendly Solution for Businesses

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Partsmaster, a leading provider of products and solutions to service the maintenance, repair and operations industries, is offering an environmentally friendly parts washer machine, the Torrent Parts Washer. “With mounting concerns over global climate change and its possible effects on our planet, companies today are looking for environmentally friendly solutions more than ever before. The Torrent Parts Washer comes as good news to companies seeking these types of solutions,” says Curt Selby, Director of Marketing for Partsmaster.



The Torrent Parts Washer is designed to operate as a unique aqueous parts washer machine by utilizing water, heat and pressure to clean parts and tools. It does not require, or produce, chemicals and fumes that could be dangerous to both the environment and human health. Partsmaster has developed the Torrent Parts Washer to be a heavy-duty parts washer and tool-cleaning device, without the need for traditional solvent cleaning agents or machinery.



Partsmaster has been a leader in the service of the maintenance, repair and operations industries across the United States for over 40 years. As a premier MRO solutions company since the 1960?s, Partsmaster has been dedicated to discovering and providing smart, state-of-the-art solutions for many industries’ needs. The Torrent™ Parts Washer is the latest of Partsmaster’s products, designed to improve function, productivity and the safety of the environment.



About Partsmaster Torrent

Partsmaster, a premier MRO solutions company dedicated to making its customers’ work easier, was established in 1968 as a division of NCH Corporation, a leading provider of industrial goods since 1919. Partsmaster offers intelligent solutions that solve the problem. Their exclusive brands include products you cannot get anywhere else. The Partsmaster brands include Cryotool® cutting tools; Dyna Systems® fastener line; Mega Metal® polymer repair compounds; Trust-X® high productivity abrasives; X-Ergon® welding products; and Partsmaster Services. Combined with a sales and service commitment, Partsmaster is your knowledgeable, strategic partner that understands your business, needs and always takes care of you. For more information, visit http://www.partsmastertorrent.com/.