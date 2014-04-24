Party Animals Fancy Dress Company Announces Newest Stock of Fancy Dress Costumes

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Fancy dress parties are fun and every participant wants to be the show stealer. People who are in search of unique and stylish dresses to wear at a fancy costume party can now glimpse through a huge range of costumes available with Party Animals Fancy dress Company. They have recently added new dresses that are exceptional and may not be available with any other dress retailers.



Party Animals specialize in high quality fancy dress costumes for both the genders and in different age groups. They have a wide variety of dresses in their inventory and their new addition makes it even more comprehensive, offering a large range of choices to the customers. According to the company spokesperson, “In such parties, people want to showcase their unique dresses. This is the reason why our designers have come up with several new concepts that one may hardly find with any other dress sellers.”



Some of these costumes include Red Plumbers Mate, Adult Jockey Costume, Ghost Town Black Widow Costume, Feelin Groovy Hippie Trouser Suit and others. According to the company spokesperson, these new costumes are drawing attention of the worldwide customers, and they are receiving orders in large numbers on a daily basis. “These costumes are really selling fast, and one needs to grab them before the stock lasts,” he states. They don’t only sell adult fancy dress, but one can find dresses for girls and boys in different age groups.



By bringing a range of new choices of the fancy dress Cardiff, Party Animals aim at offering a variety to the people who want to enter the party circuits to create more excitement and fun. They keep bringing new dresses from time to time, with an objective of offering new and fresh dressing options to the customers.



Recently, they had introduced their book week costumes to observe the World Book Day, and their theme-based created a new rage among the global party lovers. They are confident that this new fresh stock will again create a new excitement among the party loving folks across the world. One can glimpse through their new stock of fancy dresses on their website http://www.partyanimalsfancydress.co.uk.



About Party Animals Fancy Dress Company

Party Animals Fancy Dress Company is a leading online store, selling a wide range of fancy dress costumes. They have thousands of costumes for different parties for both men and women and in different age groups. The company maintains offline Shopping Store as well for people to choose and shop for a variety of costumes in a conventional manner.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: 01443 409 000

Website: http://www.partyanimalsfancydress.co.uk