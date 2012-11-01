Party Bus Houston 365 Expands Its Fleet by Adding New Range of Party Bus Limousines

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Party Bus Houston 365, one of the leading party limousine service providers, expands its fleet by adding new range of party bus limousines. They have a comprehensive fleet of vehicles which can be booked anytime, for any occasion. Party Bus Houston 365 has got all its limos and party buses equipped with all modern amenities such as dance pole, flat TV screens, dance lights, wet bar, wine coolers everything on a wooden floor. Customers can hire a limousine service from them for any occasion such as weddings, corporate events, prom nights, or bachelor parties at affordable prices.



All the vehicles in their fleet are well maintained and are driven by professional chauffeurs. They provide party buses in Houston which are especially designed for special occasions so customers can party inside and have great fun on wheel. These party buses are equipped with all modern facilities and can easily accommodate one's group quite easily. Whether one needs a limousine for a small group or a large group, Party Bus Houston 365 can suggest the best available options that are available with them. The Houston party bus rental prices and Limo rental prices are affordable considering the type of transportation and level of service provided. They also specialize in providing celebrity party bus rentals in Houston.



They have special packages for various occasions including wedding day packages and birthday parties. They have a comprehensive fleet of luxury and touring coaches, which can surely meet client's charter bus and limousine demands. People can rent a party bus for a day, week or month. The spokesperson of Party Bus Houston 365 stated, “We offer special prices if you are looking for a corporate booking. Our party bus transportation services are among the best service specialists. With the right kind of accommodation and quality, customers can have the most memorable experience of life.”



About Party Bus Houston

Party Bus Houston 365 was born in late 2011 with the end customer in mind. The renowned party bus rental company works with the top companies in Houston, Tx, in order to get the customers exactly what they want. Party Bus Houston provides affordable limousine rental and party bus rental services for various occasions. Their Houston party bus rental and limo rental prices are affordable considering the type of transportation and level of service provided. Party Bus Houston 365 has served thousands of clients over the years and knows what clients expect. They also specialize in celebrity party bus rentals in Houston and are ready to accommodate to anyone at any time. To know more visit http://www.partybushouston365.com.