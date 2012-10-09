Party Bus Houston 365 Introduces Limo Rental Services at Lowest Rates

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Party Bus Houston 365 introduces services of Limo rental along with perfect chauffeured driven facilities at reasonable rates. Customers may entail their Limo rental services for any occasion, whether it is for prom, wedding or a birthday party. A proper vehicle plays an important part in creating the right mood. Their professional staff is highly experienced in navigating everything from field trips to corporate meetings to bachelorette parties.



Rent a party bus from Party Bus Houston 365 and avail the best prices, best buses and best services. Their Limousine rental services are affordable considering the type of transportation and level of service provided. Party Bus Houston offers top ranked services and will customize the best limousine rental that will meet customer’s needs. They have wide range of amenities that includes leather premier seating, dance poll, dance lights, coolers, DVD to name a few.



The spokesperson of Party Bus Houston 365 stated, “Our special services and prices are among the best service specialists. With the right kind of accommodation and quality, customers have the most memorable experience of life.”



Their services of party bus for bachelor party guarantee lots of fun not only at the intended destinations, but also on the bus. The buses are filled with on-board amenities to ensure passengers comfortable travel. High customer service comes with the affordable prices for all customers at this limousine service company. They understand how important it is to find the right party bus for an upcoming party in and around the local area. With all the amenities in a party bus for bachelor party, customers can get from one place to another very quickly.



Party Bus Houston 365 has served thousands of clients over the years and knows what clients expect. They also specialize in celebrity party bus rentals in Houston and are ready to accommodate to anyone at any time. To know more or to book a party bus for bachelor party log on to www.partybushouston365.com.