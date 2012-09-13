Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Party Bus Houston 365 introduces special offer for all services of party buses in Houston that includes 1 hour free services when one rents them for 5 hours. One can book their party bus in Houston for any occasion such as for prom, wedding, and birthday party or for a bachelorette party. Apart from the seating capacity their buses also has other advantages like much higher ceiling, more leg room and spaces to move around.



Whether one wants to hire their party bus Houston for a city tour, holiday making, sight-seeing, corporate event or for a one night out, all will be offered with an additional hour if they hire it for five hours. With a professional staff, they can make customers night the way they want it. They can provide customers with all the amenities including leather premier seating, dance poll, flat screen TVs, CD player and video, coolers, wine coolers and much more.



Spokesperson of Party Bus Houston 365 stated, “If you are trying to rent a limousine for a party, event, bachelor party, bachelorette party, wedding or anything we have you covered.” Considered as the top service specialties, their services of party busses in Houston can provide enough group entertainment. For the major celebrations that are coming up one will definitely need a good service that can help make their occasion memorable. Part Bus Houston 365 guarantees fun filled experience not only at the intended destination but also on the bus. They understand how important it is to find the right party buses in Houston for an upcoming party in and around the local area.



Party Bus Houston 365 has served thousands of clients over the years and they know what clients expect. They also specialize in celebrity party bus rentals in Houston and are ready to accommodate to anyone at any time. Their rental party bus in Houston is affordable considering the type of transportation and level of service provided. To know more about their services log on to http://www.partybushouston365.com.