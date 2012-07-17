Party Bus Rental Agency of Houston Has Announced Attractive Packages for All Occasions

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- Party Bus agency of Houston, Party Bus Houston365.com has announced its services of Party bus or a Limo rental for all occasions with discounts and other attractive schemes. Now hire a party bus for bachelor parties at a price that cannot be offered by any other Limo rental agency in Houston. Party Bus Houston.365 has got all its limos and party buses completely furnished that also includes dance pole, flat TV screens, dance lights, wet bar, wine coolers everything on a wooden floor.



This limo rental agency located in Houston is a very renowned name and has been known to the people for the quality service that it has been providing since it has entered the industry. Gone are the days when only the Hip Hop stars were seen enjoying a drink on a cosy sofa with all the comforts of a lounge on the go, now that Party Bus Houston365.com has announced discounts on all party bus and limo rentals for both personal and corporate purposes. “If you are trying to rent a limousine for a party, event, bachelor party, bachelorette party, wedding or anything we have you covered. Our staff is professional and ready to make your night the way you want it.”, added a spokesperson of Party Bus Houston365.



Every couple has had a dream of arriving for a date, gracefully in a limo with all the eyeballs on them and after that a long drive. “We make sure that after every drive the limos and the buses are serviced properly including it’s cleaning and it is ready for another trip”, added the spokesperson. Limo rental or hiring a Party Bus For a Bachelor or a bachelorette party was never so easy thanks to Party bus Houston.365, all one needs to do is give a call and book a bus or a limo and wait for the day to come. Limo rides have always been full of thrill and excitement, to add something more to it like a poll dance with all disco lights make it even more desirable and fun filled experience. To learn more about the company or to book a party Bus call 713.459.6613 or visit http://www.partybushouston365.com/