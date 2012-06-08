Party Experience in Arizona Taken to a New Level With Live AZ DJ

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- For the professionals of Live AZ DJ, flawless audio, stellar lighting and music to match the throbbing pulse of the crowd is merely the glistening crowd-facing experience of a world-class DJ in Arizona experience. The framework that ensures a world-class party consists of encyclopedic knowledge of music that moves, years of experience in anticipating the ever-shifting mood of every type of crowd and a skilled entertainers timing and delivery to lift them to a fever pitch and cool them down just enough when it gets too hot.



Since 2005, Live AZ DJ has been dedicated to bringing the missing elements to Arizona’s music and party scene. With the highest quality pro lighting and audio gear to back them, their six professional DJs bring more than a collective 30 years of experience to bear in order to create a one-of-a-kind event for each client. From the clubs to the concert stage and hundreds of weddings, parties and corporate events, the phoenix DJ professionals of Live AZ DJ bring the gear and the goods to ensure a party atmosphere from beginning to end. “We know how to communicate with our clients and the audience, so we’ve been able to provide a great party atmosphere for hundreds of clients in every type of setting,” said Live AZ DJ’s Bojan Zelic.



Their DJs utilize the highest quality professional audio systems and lighting gear with intimate technical knowledge of the systems inside and out. Their musical knowledge is as broad and deep as their catalog, which covers every genre and era. Clients enjoy free setup and teardown time as well as no gas charges, taxes or hidden fees. The complete entertainment business also specializes in audio engineers, speaker and equipment rentals as well as turntable repairs. They will soon be introducing Video DJing to their packages.



Although they have worked with events for Sony, Oakley, Chevron and others, every one of their hundreds of clients gets the same professional treatment and high quality presentation. “We make sure that our rates are highly affordable and everything is planned from start to finish so you can enjoy a stress-free time knowing your guests are in good hands,” said Zelic. For more information, please visit http://liveazdj.com



About Live AZ DJ

Since 2005, the complete entertainment business has provided world-class DJ experiences to parties, weddings, corporate events and everything in between. Their highly experienced DJs have done hundreds of successful events and have worked with organizations like Sony, Oakley, Chevron, Cincinnati Reds, and Hilton. The company utilizes the highest quality audio and lighting gear available and an extensively broad and deep music library from all genres. In addition to their three customized DJ packages, they also can provide audio engineers, speaker and equipment rentals as well as turntable repairs.



Live AZ DJ

710 E. Irma ln.

Phoenix, AZ 85024

PH: 623-252-6609