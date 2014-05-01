Party Feathers Introduces Princess Boas

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- From Snow White to Cinderella and Princess Grace to Princess Kate, generations of little girls, all around the world, have dreamed of being royalty. Parties on a princess theme are not new, but the rise of social networks like Pinterest and Instagram have fueled a do-it-yourself trend that have parents everywhere scrambling to create the ultimate event, fit for the mini-royal in their lives. Coming to the rescue, Party Feathers is happy to make princess-theme parties a snap with their new line of princess boas.



Princess boas from Party Feathers are not only the most cost-effective choice; they are the most kid-friendly, too. Miniature versions of the wildly popular chandelle feather boas, as seen at party-feathers.com , these accessories are designed exclusively with children in mind. Party Feathers carries an extensive assortment of princess boas, found at party-feathers.com , in a variety of colors, from candy pink to lemon drop yellow. An ideal way to glam up tea parties, birthday parties, holiday events, and fundraisers, Party Feathers’ princess boas can easily be ordered online, and all orders over $50 qualify for free shipping. Party Feathers also specializes in the largest collection of feather accessories for adults, including masquerade masks, feather wings, ostrich boas, and marabou boas, viewable at party-feathers.com



Party Feathers has the massive inventory, hassle-free online ordering, and unbeatable pricing to delight any partygoer, from a child to a child at heart.



About Party Feathers

Party Feathers has been the industry leader in feather fashion accessories for over 10 years. With competitive pricing and easy online ordering, Party Feathers carries a collection of feather boas, masquerade masks, feather wings, and party planning accessories to make every occasion a glamorous one.



David Larkin

Party Feathers

16400 Pacific Coast Hwy.

Huntington Beach, California 92649

(714) 542-4888

sales@party-feathers.com

http://www.party-feathers.com