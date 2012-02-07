‘Party House’ Helps Make Every Child’s Birthday Special With Party Accessories Galore

Preston, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2012 -- As any parent knows quite well, planning a birthday party for a child is very special. From the theme to the balloons to the party decorations and more, moms and dads want to do what they can to make sure the occasion is a memorable one.



Purchasing childrens party supplies, however, can sometimes be a time-consuming and expensive task involving multiple trips to various stores to get all of the needed cups, plates, banners and more.



The staff at Party House understand this, which is why they do all they can to help parents plan a fun and enjoyable party without breaking the budget or taking up hours of valuable time. Since 1977, the company has sold a wide variety of party essentials; in 1997 they added a website which allows them to ship party supplies all over the UK.



Party House is now the UK’s leading supplier of party decorations and accessories that are perfect for birthday parties as well as holiday-themed parties, and much more. From children’s party accessories to Halloween, Christmas, Easter and much more, Party House has everything that party planners need.



“Party House specialises in supplying its customers with all the party novelties and decorations needed to create a fun, vibrant and fantastic atmosphere for any event or occasion,” an article on the company’s website said, adding that new products are being updated weekly, so customers can always get the most popular and current party supplies that are available.



“We are the leading party and novelty product supplier to Pub Chains, Clubs, Schools, Charities, Event Organisers, Trade and the Public.”



Using the website is easy; the only difficult part might be deciding which party supplies to purchase first! Simply log onto the home page and begin browsing through the wide selection of products. A list of categories on the left hand side of the home page can help shoppers find exactly what they need.



For example, clicking on “Tableware” will bring up the various types of party tableware sold through Party House. Selecting “Birthday Tableware” takes customers to the wide selection of colorful and festive birthday-themed plates, napkins and cups. Selections for both boys and girls are available, as well as plenty of choices that would be good for any child or adult. A photo accompanies each item as well as pricing and size information and how many pieces are in the package.



About Party House

Party House are UK suppliers of Party Supplies and Party Tableware including Childrens Birthday Parties, Christmas Parties and Halloween Parties. The website is easy to use and features low prices and a wide variety of supplies and accessories. For more information, please visit http://www.partyhouse.co.uk