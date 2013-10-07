Party Playground Offers Affordable Alternative for Children's Birthday Parties

Baton Rouge, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- The average cost of children's birthday parties has increased dramatically in recent years, with industry statistics suggesting $500-$1000 per party as a median cost. According to Lynne Truxillo, spokesperson for Party Playground, the elaborate price tag on children's birthday parties has become just too much for the average family.



Says Truxillo, "All parents want to provide their children with a fun and memorable time on their birthday, but not everyone can afford the huge price tag attached to them. We often hear parents lamenting the high cost of parties for children. That's where Party Playground decided to be different from other children's party services. When our customers find out the cost of our parties, you can literally hear the sighs of relief."



Party Playground, a family entertainment center Baton Rouge, is a new facility opened at 4710 O'Neal Lane, at the corner O'Neal & George O'Neal. Truxillo states the new center offers birthday parties, lock-ins for churches, and drop in hours for families just looking for some afternoon fun. "Our facility is perfect for all types of events where children are present."



"If parents are looking for a place for children's birthday parties in Baton Rouge, we advise them to give us a call, but we want them to remember to book early." Truxillo says Friday, Saturday and Sundays book up quickly, and urges parents to plan parties well in advance. Truxillo continues, "To get the date and time you want, it is advisable to book your event two months in advance. However, we will always try to accommodate even the most immediate need with an available time slot."



The other advantage Party Playground offers families is trained personnel to help with the party, giving parents extra eyes and hands to handle the group. Truxillo explains, "Party Pals will help parents and their guests supervise safe play in the arenas, serve cake, food, beverages and clean up. Most find this a welcome addition, especially over having the party at home. There's no extra money spent on decorations because our party rooms are already decorated. If our customers are interested in a special theme for their party, they are welcome to bring themed paper products for the event. At the conclusion time of the event, parents exit the party room and leave the clean up to us."



About Party Playground

Party Playground is an indoor family fun center in Baton Rouge offering inflatables, play arenas, party planning, and camps for children of all ages. Party Playground provides all-inclusive party planning services and facilities, including food and entertainment.