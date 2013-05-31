Party Playground Opens for Inflatable Fun in Baton Rouge Area

Baton Rouge, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- According to statistics released by the US Department of Labor, 61% of mothers work outside of the home, leaving many children at the mercy of daycare for summer vacations. However, thanks to Party Playground, a family entertainment center in Baton Rouge LA, there are new options for both daycare and individual families to take advantage of during the hot summer days.



Says Lynne Truxillo, spokesperson for the family fun center in Baton Rouge LA, "We recently opened in March and the response has been amazing. We offer Pop In Play Sessions, summer and day camps, and moms tell us we offer some of the easiest and most fun birthday parties in Baton Rouge LA. Additionally, we have made it easy for daycare centers to provide field trips to the center with groups of their children." A complete updated calendar is provided on their website (http://partyplaygroundbr.com) providing times and dates for all sessions.



Truxillo explains the allure of the jumpy house, "Indoor inflatable fun is perfect for birthday parties and field trips for day care centers because it's safe playtime for the kids in an air conditioned environment. You don't have to worry about the children getting too overheated in these hot Louisiana summers, but you do want to get them out from in front of the television set or from behind the video games."



Birthday parties are one of the main draws of the new family fun center, says Truxillo. "Parents want to provide a fun time for their children's birthdays, but many just don't have the spare time to make it special. That's where we step in. We want to make the booking and research time as seamless as possible. That's why we make all the offerings, pricing and details available right there on our website. Friday, Saturday and Sunday time slots fill up fast. To get the date and time you want, it is advisable to book your event two months in advance. However, we will always try to accommodate even the most immediate need with an available time slot. You can request party reservations on our website or you can call us to discuss your needs so we can help you choose the perfect party plan. Our party rooms are already decorated, so there's no need for you to have to worry. Although parents should be there to help supervise the children, there will be Party Pals who will help you and your guests supervise safe play in the arenas, serve cake, food, beverages and clean up. It doesn't get much easier than that."



About Party Playground

Party Playground is a Family Entertainment Center And an Indoor Inflatable Playground In Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Featuring a wide variety of inflatable equipment along with themed parties, it's perfect for Birthday Parties, Team Events, Lock-Ins and Field Trips. They provide a fun, safe and active party without any effort and there is no mess at the house to clean up afterwards.