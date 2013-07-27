Party Rentals in Pensacola, FL Company KENTS SPECIAL EVENTS Releases Tips for a Spectacular Event

Pensacola, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2013 -- KENTS SPECIAL EVENTS, providing party rentals in Pensacola FL since 1992, offers the top tips to make any event memorable and special. With expert advice and quality products, KENTS SPECIAL EVENTS takes the stress out of any event, from weddings and corporate functions to backyard barbecues and family reunions.



Three to Four Weeks Before the Big Event:



- Set a budget and stick to it

- Pick a theme, whether formal or casual

- Formulate a guest list

- Select an event date

- Purchase and send invitations



Two to Three Weeks Before the Big Event:

- Track RSVPs to determine head count

- Create a basic party flow including games, food, activities and mingling, with a few extra ideas on hand

- Plan the menu

- Purchase favors and decorations



One Week Before the Big Event:



- Purchase all food items and beverages

- Prep and prepare as much food ahead of time as possible

- Create an outline of all that still needs to be completed

- Update party flow outline

- Finalize headcount but be flexible



Two to Three Days Before the Big Event:

- Confirm all orders

- Confirm headcount and make calls to those who haven't sent an RSVP

- Buy any fresh food that is needed

- Accept help from friends and family



Day Before the Big Event:

- Complete food preparations and pick-up pre-ordered items

- Decorate

- Set tables and serving tables

- Use sticky notes to outline where all food items should go

- Select music to fit the theme



Day of the Big Event:

- Prepare foods and drinks

- Set up all outdoor decorations

- Start the music to set the mood

- Allow time to get ready for the event with a long bath, glass of wine or whatever helps set the mood

- Enjoy!



