Party Rock Inflatables Launches Extended Inventory in Light of More Elaborate Events

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Recent consumer statistics indicate 95 percent of Americans questioned are celebrating the Christmas season in a more elaborate manner than in previous decades. While such festivities continue to revolve around traditional meals, fellowship and remembrance of the true meaning of the holiday, the celebrations themselves are becoming more extravagant with an increased number of guests and expanded menus. Such events are beginning to include games, extensive and intricate gift exchanges and bounce houses and other inflatable structures. In light of these facts, Party Rock Inflatables has launched their recently extended inventory of inflatables Sarasota to accommodate those planning their Christmas events.



Jonathan Cruzio of Party Rock Inflatables confirmed, "This is the time of year people are booking party rentals for their Christmas events. With gatherings growing at their current rate, people must begin planning early to confirm the items they want are available for the date of their events and to ensure they cover all their bases in regards to the additional items they may need for their gatherings. We increase our inventory every month and strive to become one of the largest party rental companies in the area."



This seems to be a nationwide phenomenon with people now inviting extended family members as well as numerous friends and neighbors to their Christmas gatherings whereas celebrations of the past were limited to only a small number of close relatives. In areas of the country not confined by freezing temperatures, such events are even being held outdoors and often involve entire communities. For those in this category, bounce houses Sarasota FL and areas with similar climates are becoming an increasingly popular addition to Christmas festivities.



Party Rock Inflatables is fully prepared for the needs of their clients. Even though the company only opened earlier in 2013, they already offer a wide variety of items other inflatable rental companies are unable to provide. Cruzio noted they are fully stocked with tables, chairs, tents, concessions and supplies, generators, sound systems and other items necessary for any occasion, making it possible for those holding events to acquire all the items they need from one company rather than searching a number of different venues.



Concluded Cruzio, "All our units are brand new and in perfect condition. We are well aware of the safety concerns in this business, and we aim to make sure they are avoided as much as possible by keeping our inventory new, clean and in prime condition. Whether our clients are planning a small, backyard gathering or a community wide Christmas celebration, we can provide the games, tables and seating, water slides Sarasota FL, obstacle courses and any other components they need to make their event a success."



About Party Rock Inflatables

Specializing in event planning and party rentals including inflatables, concessions, tables, chairs, tents, generators, their block rocker sound system, dunk tanks and more, the main priority of Party Rock Inflatables is to ensure safety and sanitation for their clients' events. Owners are husband and wife, Jon and Kassy Cruzio. Kassy holds a bachelors degree in early childhood education and has worked in the event planning business for over 5 years. Jon has worked in the bounce house industry, learning the ins and outs of the business.