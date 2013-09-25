Party Rock Inflatables Launches Opening in Answer to Increased Party Rental Demand

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Inflatable bounce houses and slides have seen a monumental increase in popularity of late. These items have become a clear favorite at birthday parties, street fairs, church and school fall festivals, corporate family events and many other celebrations. With the exponential rise in the prevalence of such items comes an increased demand. In answer to this heightened need, Party Rock Inflatables has recently launched the opening of their new inflatable rentals company.



Party Rock Inflatables is owned by husband and wife team, Jon and Kassy Cruzio. Though the company itself is has only recently opened, the owners are no strangers to the industry. Kassy spent five years as a leader with a local catering and event planning company. Jon spent a number of years in the inflatable rentals business, learning every aspect of the industry. New parents of a daughter, Lana, both Jon and Kassy hold a deep love of children. It was this passion, among other elements, that led them to create Party Rock Inflatables and compelled Kassy to earn her Bachelor's degree in early childhood education.



Jonathan Cruzio of Party Rock Inflatables stated, "We are a new business, and all our rental units are brand new as well. They are all in perfect condition, and we guarantee they will remain that way. We are constantly increasing our inventory to include more new, additions. We are also announcing our newly revamped website. The new site offers a fun, user friendly design, and our customers can easily choose, schedule and pay for their rentals online. They can also place orders in advance for our new inventory items."



Customers in search of slide rentals Sarasota FL may be interested in some of the company's newest purchases. These recently acquired items include a triple lane, 20' slide and a 30' tall slide, which is the tallest available in the area. Their selection of bounce houses Sarasota FL includes the popular castle model, available for both boys and girls, as well as the traditional bounce house with popular character banners displaying Disney Princesses, Spider Man or Noah's Ark. Party Rock Inflatables offers water slides, obstacle courses, wet and dry combo units and a dunk tank.



As a supplement to their inflatables Sarasota FL, the company can also supply an array of accessories. They offer concessions including popcorn, cotton candy and snow cone machines; an attendant can be provided if needed. They also offer tents, tables, chairs, generators and additional concession supplies including snow cone syrup, cotton candy accessories and popcorn.



Cruzio concluded, "We plan to rotate out our inventory after no more than two years, to ensure all our units remain in perfect condition. We are well aware of the recent safety concerns surrounding inflatables, and our customers can rest assured we take every safety precaution possible to ensure our units are secure and their children are protected."



About Party Rock Inflatables

Founded by Jon and Kassy Cruzio, Party Rock Inflatables specializes in event planning and party rentals including inflatables, dunk tanks, concessions and supplies, the block rocker sound system, tables, chairs, tents, generators and other event necessities. Safety, sanitation and customer satisfaction take precedence in their business practices. Their goal is to help families create lasting memories and to take their place among the largest party rental companies in the area.