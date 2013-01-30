Party the Spring Break Away Releases the Line Up to Beat All Party Line Ups for Spring Break Croatia 2013

Ljubljana, Croatia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Croatia: For serious spring breakers, there is no other way to do it than Spring Break in Croatia 2013. On the 29th and 30th of May 2013, party animals will have the chance to party by the beach along with the most famous international DJs. The Croatia Spring Break will feature a music festival that will showcase the head-bobbing, party-mixing, and body-pumping music that will be played by an amazing line up of DJs such as Plastik Funk, Chris Willsman and Vanillaz.



Plastik Funk is one to watch out for, being the most popular and successful DJ team in Germany. With remixes from notable artists like Barbara Tucker, Tom Novy, Eddie Amador and Paul Johnson under their belt, and their ultimate club hits under Pacha Recording and Cassa Rosso Recording, partygoers will surely have no reason to stop moving to the beat. Their hits are prime playlist hits worldwide. Plastik Funk hosted a weekly event on Ibiza for the summer seasons of 2005 and 2006, with their #1 track “Who” set as the set opener for the Aviici and Afrojack events.



Not to let Plastic Funk have all the fun, Chris Willsman joins the festival with his highly technical, yet easy style. A French-Swiss DJ Remixer/Producer, Willsman has his own party universe that shows his true character in the music he produces behind the turntables, attracting a wide array of musical cultures. Seasoned by travels and gigs all over the world, he has graced events from Zurich to Ibiza, Paris to Marrakech. He makes the party people move with more than 60 gigs every years, including music festivals and highly prestigious events such as the Gay Pride, Spring Breaks and the Techno Parade. At 22, he has earned the respect of fellow international DJs who rule the Electro-French-House stage.



To top all the Spring Break fun in Croatia for the music festival, Vanillaz will make partygoers groove and move till the wee hours of the morning. This duo are notorious for being daredevils in the music scene, changing the party tones with their mixes. Marc and Miha of Vanillaz both started spinning in clubs in the Balkans until they were given the break of their lives to play together. Vanillaz will celebrate their 1st birthday during the Spring Break Croatia 2013 so this is truly something to look forward to.



