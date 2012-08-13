PartyBusAndLimos.com Install New Sound Systems Through Their Entire Fleet

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- Everyone loves a good party or a night out on the town and what better way to get there than in a chauffeur driven limo. One doesn’t have to worry about traffic, parking, or having too much to drink. If the hire cost is shared between groups of friends, it makes it a very affordable and enjoyable night out.



To make sure their clients have a night they won’t forget, PartyBusAndLimos.com have just finished installing the latest in sound technology throughout their fleet of limo buses and party buses. This guarantees their customers will well and truly be in the party mood by the time they reach their destination.



PartyBusAndLimos.com, run by Pacific Limo Buses, is a San Diego based business who hires out limos and party buses within San Diego. Their up to date fleet can fit between 1 and 60 passengers in each vehicle, enabling them to cater for a wide range of needs.



They have more than 8 party buses to choose from and a number of party limos including an H2 Hummer limo, Lincoln limousines and Chrysler 300 limousines. Each bus or limo is driven by a friendly chauffeur, who knows their way round the city and is more than happy to answer any questions customers might have.



For those looking for a party bus San Diego, they can offer full night rental or just a pick up and drop off service. Alternatively, they can provide limo buses for more formal occasions such as corporate events, wine tours or a classic wedding celebration. Whatever the event, they’ll tailor the mood and vehicle to fit.



For the budget conscious, they have a great range of specials available on their party buses and limo buses, which can be viewed on the specials page on their website. These specials offer great deals on their 4 and 5 hour plans and also on prom and grad night packages.



A spokesperson for PartyBusAndLimos.com says, “We have perfected the ultimate transportation experience that comes with superior quality and service, luxurious travel, in a party bus of the customer's choice. We cover countless party bus services ranging from night out, pick up and drop off, wine tours, prom and homecoming dances, corporate events, and weddings. We believe our San Diego limo bus service is the best around.”



About PartyBusAndLimos.com

PartyBusAndLimos.com, part of San Diego business, Pacific Limo Bus, provide a range of party bus and limo bus services in San Diego. Limo buses are available for full night rental or just pick up/drop off. For more information please visit: http://www.partybusandlimos.com