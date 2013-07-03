Partying with Smith III - New Song 'Party' Released

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The craze has began and so did the party for Smith III. The latest song to be released named 'Party' is from the 11 track album called Diamond In A Rock. Its currently available from iTunes and Amazon.



Smith III might be too young to party, but in their Party in the video it sure looks like the youngster had a great time, making the crowd beg for more.



The new video, which can be seen on Youtube, has already racked up considerable views. In the beginning of the video, their father bids them goodnight, then they drift off to the party. In a fun, partying dream video the Smith III went through different phases and danced through the night partying, ultimately waking up to realize it was all a dream.



The song contains a catchy dance style beat, which wouldnt go a miss in any nightclub. The dance/pop combination fits together in a unique way. Sure to attract the attention of a wide age group, you would actually think the song was performed by somebody much older.



Smith III album Diamond In A Rock now available on iTunes and Amazon is very inspiring with songs like Born to Shine, if that's the way it is, Diamond In A Rock, Missing you, Won't Let you break me; Party song is one of the grooving fun. The entire album can be bought on itunes https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/smith-iii/id524258741 or Amazon http://www.amazon.com/Diamond-In-A-Rock/dp/B00AAHEW34



About Smith III

Smith III are a trio of young talented musicians, which belong to label Aljdaas Isles Entertainment, Inc. Some of their sounds can be described as similar to Michael Jackson and The Jackson 5



You can watch the video here

http://youtu.be/BmWpHd1h3AQ



Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/The.SmithIII