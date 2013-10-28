Partyman Launching Great New Lines Just in Time for Halloween

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Partyman is expecting a busy Halloween season after adding a number of new themed partyware products to the site in recent weeks.



The product management team at the online retailer have been working hard in the run-up to Halloween by focusing on adding new lines to their ever-expanding collection of themed partyware.



Customers can now get their hands on a wide variety of great value Halloween party accessories to help them transform their venue into a real house of horror. From novelty party bag fillers to themed confetti, door decorations and scene setters, the company is currently offering everything budding party planners will need to ensure a truly unforgettable Halloween!



Julie Hinson, Product Manager at Partyman, has hand-picked her favourites from the website’s Halloween collection to help hosts throw the Halloween party of the decade.



“Our team are particularly proud of our collection of spooky scene setter room rolls. These can be draped across a door or wall to create an impressive backdrop for your guests. They’re incredibly versatile and come in a range of dimensions to suit any venue,” she says. “Our Haunted Forest scene will really send chills down your guests’ spines as they walk into the room!



“And of course, no party is complete without suitable tableware. Customers can meet all of their dining requirements with our excellent selection of Halloween-themed plates, cups, napkins and trays. I particularly love our creepy Casket Box, which can be filled with sweets, treats and other nibbles if you’re organising a buffet.”



The buying team at Partyman have also sourced a fantastic selection of fancy dress options for both adults and children. The company’s collection boasts all of the best-loved costumes and accessories, plus a range of high quality cosmetics and disguises to help party-goers add a realistic touch to their look.



For more information on any of the products mentioned here, please visit the Partyman website and click through to the relevant category.



About The Partyman Shop

The Partyman Shop is a part of The Partyman family of companies. Established in 2011, the website was set up to provide parents and party planners with high quality party supplies at extremely competitive prices.



For more information or to speak to a member of staff at the shop’s premises in Basildon, Essex, please call 01268 661503 or email info@partyman.co.uk.