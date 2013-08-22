Partyman Supplies Launches Brand New Monsters University Lifesize Cut-Outs

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- The UK’s leading online party supplies store is offering great deals on its latest range of cardboard Monsters University figures, perfect for fans of the latest franchise to emerge from the acclaimed Disney/Pixar partnership.



As the much anticipated prequel to Monsters Inc., Monsters University has proven to be a huge hit with kids and adults around the globe since its release in July, grossing over $260 million at the international box office to date. Following the journey of Sulley and Mike through university, the film explains how the unlikely pair overcame their differences to become the best of friends and features stellar vocal performances from Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi and Helen Mirren, amongst many other famous faces.



A range of exciting life-size cardboard cut outs featuring characters from the franchise have been added to Partyman’s extensive collection of party and novelty items to help fans relive their favourite moments from the film. Movie buffs can get their hands on full-size versions of Mike Wazowski, Scott “Squishy” Squibbles, Art and Terri & Terry Perry. And for a limited time only, Partyman’s Sulley and Mike 179cm cut-out is available at a reduced price of £29.98, making it the perfect birthday gift for any little monster.



Julie Hinson, Partyman’s Operations Director, is expecting the range to be a huge hit in the run-up to Christmas, too.



“We’ve found that Monsters Inc products have always sold well and, given the continuing success of this film, we’re certain we’ll be selling huge numbers of these cut-outs for months to come,” she says. “Though we’re barely into the autumn yet, we’d recommend placing orders fast to avoid disappointment as Christmas looms closer!”



All cut-outs have been officially licensed by Disney. The figures are designed to be self-supporting but can also be wall mounted depending on the customer’s requirements. Please contact the team at Partyman directly for further information about these products or any of the items listed on the Partyman website.



About The Partyman Shop

The Partyman Shop is a part of The Partyman family of companies. Established in 2011, the website was set up to provide parents and party planners with high quality party supplies at extremely competitive prices. For more information or to speak to a member of staff at the shop’s premises in Basildon, Essex, please call 01268 661503 or email info@partyman.co.uk.