Partyman Updates Stock to Include a Greater Range of Disney Themed Partyware

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- The retail branch of The Partyman Company has recently updated its website to include a range of new Disney-themed party supplies and exciting kids party bag fillers.



Themed partyware has always remained a best-seller at Partyman and it seems the appeal of merchandise emblazoned with Disney’s famed animations is stronger than ever. To meet the huge demand for Disney products, Partyman has recently updated its range to offer even more Disney party bags and party bag fillers to parents looking to recreate their children’s favourite movies and TV shows at home to celebrate birthdays and other big occasions.



The move was prompted by a spike in sales of Disney themed party bags in recent weeks. Julie Hinson, Operations Director at Partyman, believes that this increased demand for Disney party bags and party bag accessories has been partly instigated by the release of the company’s much-anticipated movie Planes in mid-August.



“We were inundated with orders for Disney’s Planes party supplies from the moment the stock was published on the website,” she explains. “The film was a huge hit over the summer and sales of associated merchandise have reflected this.



“However, party accessories that are styled on older movies and their characters are just as sought-after as the newer stock,” Julie continues. “Mickey Mouse products have always remained a firm favourite and Disney Princess favours are still a huge hit with birthday girls and their guests. Kids just love to see their favourite fantasy world come to life through bright, colourful partyware!”



To view Partyman’s full range of Disney party bag fillers, please visit the retailer’s website. The team are always happy to assist with queries and are contactable on 01268 661503.



About Partyman

The Partyman Shop is a part of The Partyman family of companies. Established in 2011, the website was set up to provide parents and party planners with high quality party supplies at extremely competitive prices. For more information or to speak to a member of staff at the shop’s premises in Basildon, Essex, please call 01268 661503 or email info@partyman.co.uk.