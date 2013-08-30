Partyman World Lakeside Hosts Charity Night for Scope

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Partyman’s latest fundraising event has been hailed as a roaring success by staff at Partyman World of Play in Lakeside.



Kids and their parents were treated to a night of fabadousa entertainment from the Partyman team as the venue opened its doors to dozens upon dozens of children on 23rd August in aid of local charity Scope.



Scope provides information and support to disabled individuals and their families. The organisation, which services England and Wales, works tirelessly to drive change across society to ensure disabled people have the same opportunities as everyone else.



Its plight is recognised and supported by a number of high-profile patrons, including Paralympics presenter Ade Adepitan and Alastair Stewart OBE.



Lakeside representative Sonia Holman and her staff kick-started the bank holiday weekend with a fun-filled evening designed to both raise vital funds for Scope and allow parents to catch up and relax as their little ones were wowed and amazed by some of the Partyman Company’s most talented children’s entertainers, including Lakeside favourite Cheeky Charlie.



Sonia noted in an internal company news release that the party was a ‘complete success’.



“On Friday, Partyman World Lakeside was humbled to understand the diversity of its local population. These children enabled us to understand that despite their individual circumstances, they smile, laugh, learn and play as well as the rest of us and it’s clear they thoroughly enjoyed their time with us. The pleasure truly was ours and we can’t wait to see all the children again soon!” she said.



“By hosting an event for SCOPE, we also proved that Partyman World is an inclusive venue that can, and will, cater for all children, regardless of their needs and abilities,” she added.



Partyman World of Play is a chain of exciting children’s play venues and party centres that is owned and managed by The Partyman Company Limited, the UK’s best-loved children’s entertainment company. The Partyman Company supplies experienced kids’ entertainers, DJs, magicians, make-up artists and other professional acts to Essex, London and the rest of the South East of England. The team are always striving to offer exceptional customer service to all of their customers and as such the company and its various divisions have won several awards for their event planning services, including Party and Playcentre Operators of the Year. For more information or to book an entertainer for your party, please visit Partyman’s website.