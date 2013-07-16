Partyman World of Play Wembley Hosts Little Mix Member's Birthday Celebrations

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- London’s premier play arena was the setting for popstar Perrie Edward’s birthday shenanigans this week.



Little Mix bandmates and backing dancers went all out to make sure singer Perrie Edwards had the best birthday ever, treating her to a heap of fun at Partyman World of Play on 10th July.



Perrie herself tweeted about her experience at the playcentre late in the evening. “#BestBirthdayEver Thank you everyone for an amazing birthday, I’m so lucky! Gosh I love you all! Perrie <3?, she said, posting photos of herself and Leigh-Anne, Jesy and Jade enjoying the slides before tucking into a large, colourful birthday cake surrounded by friends, family and well-wishers.



Partyman World of Play Wembley’s Twitter feed was also abuzz with feedback from the girls, with messages thanking the “lovely staff” at the venue for “looking after” guests. It seems the publicity even opened Little Mix’s fan’s eyes to the possibility of booking the centre for a special event, with one Twitter user stating that she “want(s) a party there” after watching the group trying out all the various soft play structures and having a blast.



A representative from Partyman World of Play’s Wembley branch was naturally delighted that the girls chose to visit the playcentre and publicly wished Perrie a happy birthday from the company’s own Twitter account. “We’re so glad Little Mix had such a great day with us and would love to see them again, they were all lovely!” he says.



Partyman World of Play Wembley is based just outside the capital in Middlesex. Those interested in booking the venue for parties are encouraged to visit the website for contact information.



About Partyman World of Play

Partyman World of Play is part of The Partyman Company Limited, the UK’s best-loved childrens entertainment company, supplying experienced kids’ entertainers, DJs, magicians, make-up artists and other professional acts to Essex, London and the rest of the South East of England. The team are always striving to offer exceptional customer service to all of their customers and as such the company and its various divisions have won several awards for their event planning services, including Party and Playcentre Operators of the Year. For more information or to book an entertainer for your party, please visit Partyman’s website.