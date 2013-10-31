Party'n Bounce Offers Package Deals for Low Prices

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Entertaining company Party’n Bounce will offer new package deals for customers, now at lower prices. There are 18 package deals to choose from with combination of all its existing services and rental products like bounce houses, combos, food machines, slides, rides and attractions, clowns and characters and accessories. The cheapest package deal with a South Florida bounce house and food machine combo is priced at $135 while the most expensive package that has a complete set of bounce house, food machine, clown, two ponies, petting zoo and kiddie train is priced at $599.



Among the bounce house rental Fort Lauderdale, Party’n Bounce has the largest collection of bounce house. Popular choices for kids are Mickey Park, Princess Castle, Monster Truck, Spiderman, Dora, Strawberry Shortcake and Sesame Street bounce houses. Dozens more of cartoon characters in the basic bounce house boca raton design are also available for renting.



For larger events, be it a children’s party, corporate event, church celebration or special occasion within a community, Party’n Bounce recommends trying its combos (bounce house, slide, obstacles all in one). For customers who want to rent a slide alone, choices available are from 14 feet to as high as 26 feet.



If you have a bigger budget, turning up the celebration even higher with its rides and attractions is possible. Open up an amusement parkin your own backyard and rent Party’n Bounce’s kiddie trains and dunk tank. A memorable pony ride is also a fun idea. All of the company’s operators are highly trained in handling such events.



Providing goodies and sweet treats to kid guests is easier with Party’n Bounce’s food machines. Pamper their sweet tooth with cotton candy or sweet cone. Amusement park staples like hot dog and popcorn are also possible with its hot dog steamer and popcorn machine.



Contact Party’n Bounce at 954-482-4750 or 561-235-3814 or email your inquiries at contact@bouncehouserentalfortlauderdale.com.