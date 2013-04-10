Pasadena's 2nd Annual 'Her Story' Women's Conference Brings 20 Empowering Women Together to Share Their Stories

Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- While many of today’s successful women appear to have always excelled, the stories behind and preceding their success often deserve an audience of their own. Nobody knows this better than Marianne Emma Jeff, Owner and Head Business Coach at The Women’s Business Momentum Center. From attempting suicide twice before the age of nineteen to overcoming addiction and low self-esteem; her influence and success only came after the most harrowing of life events.



After attending a seminar and completing a thought-provoking writing exercise by best-selling novelist Lisa Fugard, Jeff experienced the true power of listening to other women’s own life stories. Confident this concept could help women excel in business, last year saw the first ‘Her Story’ Women’s Conference held to overwhelming success.



This year’s event, taking place on May 11th, will see twenty women come together to share their personal stories and give women the inspiration they need to advance their business, personal and emotional lives.



Those speaking include:



Dina Proctor – Best-Selling Author of “Madly Chasing Peace.” Endorsed by Jack Canfield and Bob Proctor.

Wendi Knox - Artist, Writer and respected bloggers for Maria Shriver’s Blog.

Renee Walton – Founder of MomsMakingMoney.com.

Davina Kotulsk – Pschologist, life coach, author and nationally known marriage equality leader

Michelle Price – World-famous ‘Social Media Capitalist’.

Thesy Surface – Final Speaker – Actress frequently guest stars in the hit series “Always Sunny in Philadelphia”



“The stories are real, raw and captivating. It is important to see these women breathing into their fear and stepping up because their desire and message are stronger than their fear. It's important to get the word out to support them and to inspire other women to listen to them and stand up and speak too,” says Jeff, who is also personally supporting fifteen other speakers.



“These 15 women are just starting out or may have been in business for a while. They have avoided the spotlight but because they have such passion for what they do and bring such authenticity to their business many are asked to speak and have turned down the opportunity. Over six weeks I have helped them craft a short speech like a TED talk (only 10 minutes long) using the cue ‘I used to... and now I...’ I brainstorm with them and work with them to breathe into this scary place.”



Last year’s event garnered a string of rave reviews.



“Speaking at ‘Her Story’ was a pivotal moment in my life. The full process of learning how to put a story/speech together was a true learning experience that changed my life. The day of the event was wonderful. I met a lot of beautiful and strong women that I now can call my friends. Marianne Emma Jeff has done an incredible job in creating this unique event and platform for all women to share their stories of life, moments and lessons,” says Joanna Vargas.



Gail Lara was equally as impressed, saying, “I wasn’t sure what to expect when I signed up and what I got was a new awakening and realization that the challenges in my past are what shaped the woman I am today. The workshop was a great experience getting together with other creative women to support one another as we shared our stories. Working with Marianne brought out the story buried inside; with her encouragement to clarify our past and paint a picture for your story. I am reenergized with this new found gift.”



All women wanting to be empowered, educated and uplifted are urged to attend.



Tickets for the event, taking place at The Pasadena Women’s City Club, can be purchased through the official website: http://herstorywomensconference.com



About Her Story

Her Story is a motivational event that will be held by the Women's Business Momentum Center on the 11th May 2013 at the Women's City Club in Pasadena.



The Women's Business Momentum Center was set up in 2005 by Marianne Emma Jeff to help women to succeed in business. The Women’s Business Momentum Center (WBMC) is designed to help professional women to build or expand their business and transform their ideas into vision, action and profitability.



The Women’s Business Momentum Center offers a range of services for women embarking on their first venture and established entrepreneurs developing the next phase of their business.