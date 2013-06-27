Pascal's on Ponce Celebrating 224th Bastille Day with Special Offer

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Pascal’s on Ponce, a Miami French Restaurant located in Coral Gables, is offering a meal special to celebrate the 224th Bastille Day, a major national holiday in France that takes place on July 14. The event reflects the restaurant’s French roots as well as a commitment to providing convenient lunch deals to clients.



Chef Pascal Oudin is commemorating the event on July 13 with a traditional three course bistro menu, which features several French specialties and French-accented cocktails. The high-end meal is affordably priced at $65.95 per person. Pascal’s will also be open ala carte for dinner to serve its contemporary dinner menu. Seating is from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM, and due to limitations, guests are encouraged to make reservations by calling 305-444-2024.



Clients are recommend to visit PascalMiami.com, where they can access an online lunch, bistro, and dinner menus, all of which can be downloaded. Pascal’s on Ponce also offers a varied selection wines that can also be viewed through the website. In addition to special occasions such as this, the restaurant can also accommodate private events and dinners.



Located on 2611 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Pascal’s on Ponce was founded in 2000 by French-born Miami resident Pascal Oudin, who has received recognition for his culinary skill. The 55-seat restaurant utilizes local ingredients, traditional French cooking techniques, and provides contemporary French cuisine.



From its very first year, Miami French Restaurant has received acclaimed for the quality of its food, including awards from national periodicals such as Esquire, the New York Times, and Gourmet Magazine. It has also received many positive reviews on OpenTable.com, one of the web’s leading reservation management systems. With 71 reviews thus far, Pascal’s has attained an average ranking of 4.2 out of 5, among the highest of any restaurant in the area. Most reviewers positively cited the high-quality food, diverse menu offerings, and professional service.