Passat Ltd. Celebrates 25 Years of Manufacturing Diode Pumped Solid State Short Pulse Lasers

Those who are in the market for solid state diode pumped picosecond lasers, especially UV lasers, as well as people who are looking to make micro drills and micro cuts in glass, diamonds, ceramics, crystals will be pleased to view Passat Ltd's product offerings. Universities staff, research and development departments of large firms, government labs, and manufacturers of micromachining equipment can all benefit from Passat Ltd's product offerings.



Passat LTD makes robust reliable compact DPSS lasers with unmatched parameters. According to Passat LTD’s CEO, Guerman Pasmanik , “Our lasers feature the highest power-to-price ratio and the highest wavelength conversion efficiency.”



Consumers can rest assured that they are working with experts when purchasing from Passat Ltd. One of the company’s lasers was included into the Phoenix Martian Mission and was used to discover water on Mars. Not to mention, Passat LTD’s short pulse picosecond UV lasers drill micro holes in glass with an aspect ratio of greater than 50:1, which is unheard of in the industry.



About Passat LTD.

Passat LTD. manufactures diode pumped solid state lasers and laser components. Our Compiler family of high power DPSS picosecond pulse UV lasers generate high power ultra short picosecond pulses in UV wavelengths range. Passat LTD. also produces other types of Nd:YAG laser systems, develops laser technology, provides micromachining services such as micro hole drilling, cutting, trepanning of glass, sapphire, diamond and other materials. Also Passat provides laser machine rental services.



