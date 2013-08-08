Passed Voices: Ground-Breaking New Book Reveals New Writings & Recollections from Shakespeare, Freud, Elvis, and Many Others.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Millions would give their heart and soul to read one new verse from Shakespeare, hear a fresh new first-hand story from Elvis, or gain insight into a new theory from Sigmund Freud. In an unconventional yet truly ground-breaking new book, some of history’s greatest names rise from the ashes to deliver new work that has never been seen or heard before.



Everything is showcased in ‘Passed Voices: Yesterday Meets Today’, by August da Silva and Eric Marshall. Bold and exclusive; it’s an amazing literary journey that shares new words from the ‘other side’.



Synopsis:



Almost forty years ago two young friends – August da Silva and Eric Marshall – sat down to try a spiritual message board and discovered that by doing this together they were receiving interesting and unexpected guidance, anecdotal observations, literary stories, and poems. What started as simple curiosity turned into a historical adventure – a bridge between two worlds! These words were transcribed and many were signed by their authors – people who had passed on. Some were famous such as Emily Dickinson, John F. Kennedy, Elvis, Edgar Allan Poe, Socrates, Shakespeare, Freud, and Jimi Hendrix; while others just needed to deliver a last word. Over the course of several years, the collected material grew larger and the two friends decided to organize these poems, stories, memoirs, and observations.



They cannot prove that these words were written by those whose names appear in this book, nor can they prove that these words came from the spiritual energies of the departed supposedly living outside of the presently known dimensions of space and time; they just present this material as it was given to them, unaltered in any way, for the enjoyment of those who choose to read this book.



These pages sat in a basement for the last forty years. Today they reemerge, and the two friends hope you enjoy reading the passages in “PASSED VOICES: Yesterday Meets Today” with as much excitement and wonder as they had when they first received them from those unknown dimensions!



As one of the authors explains, their amazing story has been quietly tucked from the spotlight for many years.



“We transcribed many of our sessions, and over the years I repeatedly looked over all of these pages with fascination – a new poem by Emily Dickinson, a new short story by Edgar Allan Poe, an observation from 19th/20th century French mathematician Poincaré; as well as many profound poems and prose from unfamiliar names, or simply from presenters wishing to be heard while remaining anonymous. We cannot explain where all this came from. It just came. It was effortless and natural,” says Eric Marshall.



Continuing, “So, why now…? As our globe spins faster and faster, this seems like a perfect time to make public our compilation of works that will cause the audience to pause, ponder, perhaps argue, but ultimately to enjoy words from an unexplainable place. Each person will react differently to these pages – but isn’t this a wonderful time to slow down a bit and to reflect on what could be?”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“When I first became aware of the unusual theme of this new book, my curious side convinced me that I just had to take a chance with it. Immediately I clicked the link to the page signed by my favorite poet - Emily Dickinson. Not only is this ‘new’ poem utterly in her style, but I also couldn't help notice that it was ‘delivered’ to these two authors on the anniversary date of her death. Gave me the chills!” says Caitlyn M, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “Words to live by, some of them. I think anyone that's a fan of the GREAT poets, playwrights, writers and musicians of the world that were taken from us too soon - this book is for you.”



Due to the universal appeal of its unique subject matter, this intriguing book will undoubtedly become a very popular choice. Interested readers should not hesitate to discover this truly one-of-a-kind collection.



‘Passed Voices: Yesterday Meets Today’, published by Passed Perfect Publishing, is available now from Kindle, iBookstore, Barnes & Noble Nook Store, Sony Reader eStore, Kobo, Copia, Gardners Books, Baker & Taylor, eBookPie, e-Sentral and Scribd.



About August da Silva and Eric Marshall

August da Silva and Eric Marshall are both professionals who live and work in the New York City area.