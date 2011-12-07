Fast Market Research recommends "Passenger Rail: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2011 -- Passenger Rail: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Passenger Rail industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global passenger rail sector grew by 6.4% in 2010 to reach a value of $169.4 billion.
In 2015, the global passenger rail sector is forecast to have a value of $209.6 billion, an increase of 23.8% since 2010.
The global passenger rail sector grew by 4.2% in 2010 to reach a volume of 2,773 billion PKm.
In 2015, the global passenger rail sector is forecast to have a volume of 3,302.6 billion PKm, an increase of 19.1% since 2010.
Europe accounts for 43.3% of the global passenger rail sector value.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
