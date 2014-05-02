New Transportation market report from MarketLine: "Passenger Rail: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Global Passenger Rail industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global passenger rail market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global passenger rail market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key passenger rail market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global passenger rail market with five year forecasts
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The global passenger rail sector is expected to generate total revenues of $235.5bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% between 2009 and 2013.
Sector consumption volume is forecast to increase with a CAGR of 5.4% between 2009 and 2013, to reach a total of 3,526 billion PKM in 2013.
The performance of the sector is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.3% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the sector to a value of $304.2bn by the end of 2018.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the global passenger rail market by value in 2013?
- What will be the size of the global passenger rail market in 2018?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global passenger rail market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
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