Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global passenger service system market. In terms of revenue, the global passenger service system market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~12% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global passenger service system market.



Passenger service system is a suite of solutions allowing efficient management of an airline's front-end operation by managing passenger related activities. The service provided by vendors include airline reservation system, airline inventory system, departure control system, Internet booking engine, loyalty solutions, customer care solutions, airport management consulting, and ancillary services.



The growing popularity of tourism across different developing nations is anticipated to propel the passenger service system market during the forecast period. As a result, the market is anticipated to witness healthy growth rate during the forecast period.



Passenger Service System Market: Dynamics



Managing airline schedules is one of the most critical tasks for airline companies. A passenger service system enables real-time boarding updates such as flight timing, seat number, temperature, and other information to the passengers during the transit. During the baggage handling process, the waiting time becomes hectic for passengers. Passenger service systems provide real-time notification on passenger mobile devices about the information regarding their baggage status. Passenger service systems make booking, check-in, bag drop, bag collection, and other activities convenient for passengers.



According to IATA's Airline Industry Forecast 2016 report, the number of scheduled passengers is expected to grow from 4.4 billion in 2019 to 8.2 billion in 2037. With the increasing number of passengers, the need for robust baggage handling services is expected to rise, thereby focusing on airline inventory control systems. Freight through airlines is also expected to reach 55.7 million tons in 2019 from 52.2 million tons in 2018. Thus, passenger service systems are expected to play a crucial role in managing the overall inventory of the airline sector.



Additionally, according to ICAO's annual global statistics, the total number of passengers carried on scheduled services rose to 4.5 billion in 2019, which is 3.6% higher than in 2018. This is expected to generate the demand for passenger service systems during the forecast period.



Security has become a matter of concern for the aviation sector with cyber-attacks becoming more frequent. Cyber security breach is the most commonly encountered issue for IT-service-based systems. Unauthorized or fraudulent passenger entry, illegitimate baggage processing, and falsified identities are some of the major areas of security concern for airline operators. Cyber security is a major threat for the implementation of passenger service systems, since the latter consists of many IT-enabled services. This is expected to hinder the passenger service system market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, COVID-19 has effectively reset the travel industry. Now, technology is the backbone of the airlines sector, as airlines can use technology to customize or provide touchless services to their customers. For instance, the demand for Altéa PSS, a passenger service system provided by Amadeus IT Group SA, has been increasing during the second half of 2020. Altéa PSS addresses every stage of the reservation process, as airlines can use secure customer data to customize services.



Passenger Service System Market: Prominent Regions



North America is anticipated to account for a major share of the global passenger service system market during the forecast period, due to the presence of large airline operators and growing demand for passenger service systems among end users. However, rise in the number of medium and small airline operators in other regions is expected to dent the share of North America and Europe in the upcoming years.