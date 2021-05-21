Passenger Transport System Market Is Booming Worldwide with Key Players: Thales, Siemens, Garmin

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Passenger Transport System Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Passenger Transport System Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Passenger Transport System. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Thales (France), Siemens (Germany), Garmin (Switzerland), Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria), Cubic Corporation (United States), Q-Free (Norway), EFKON (Austria), FLIR Systems (United States), Denso (Japan), Geotoll (United States), Electricfeel (Switzerland), Doublemap (United States),



Definition:

Passenger Transport System refers to monitoring the performance of passenger transport fleets and operations. It includes vehicle management, driver management, road track management, passenger management, depot management, and others. Emphasizing on road network operations such as in-road and roadside equipment driving the passenger transport system market. Further, increasing government initiatives towards effective traffic management solutions and incorporation of cloud-based technologies in passenger transport system driving the market growth.



Passenger Transport System Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

by Application (Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring, Intelligent Traffic Control, Collision Avoidance, Parking Management, Passenger Information Management, Ticketing Management, Emergency Vehicle Notification, Automotive Telematics, Others), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), System (Advanced Traffic Management System, Advanced Traveler Information System, ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System, Advanced Public Transportation System, Commercial Vehicle Operation)



- What Are the Major Drivers in Market?

Increasing Need to Deal With Traffic Congestion Problem

The Growth of Smart Cities across the Globe



- What Are the Major Trends in Market?

Emphasizing On Real-Time Data by Traffic Management Centers

Increasing Adoption of Cloud and Big Data Analytic Technologies



- What Are the Key Challenges in Market?

Developing Standard and Interoperable Passenger Transport System Design

- What are the Latest Developments in Market?



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Passenger Transport System Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



