Passenger Vehicle Market in China 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- The Passenger Vehicle market in China is expected to reach 21.2 million units by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the government support to the Automobile industry. The Passenger Vehicle market in China has also been witnessing rapid consolidation of Chinese vehicle manufacturers. However, rising raw material prices poses the biggest challenge in the Passenger Vehicle market in China.



The Passenger Vehicle Market in China 2011–2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Passenger Vehicle market in the China landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Co., FAW Volkswagen Automotive Co. Ltd., Shanghai General Motors Co. Ltd., and Shanghai Volkswagen Automotive Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/70531/passenger-vehicle-market-in-china-2011-2015.html