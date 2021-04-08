New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- The Global Passion Flower Extracts Market research report added by Reports and Data is a comprehensive and all-encompassing analysis of the Passion Flower Extracts Market and its latest trends. The report offers a concise summary of the market size, market share, revenue growth, current and emerging trends and demands, profit margins, along with a comprehensive overview of the competitive scenario and business strategies enforced by the key companies operating in the industry.



The growing use of antioxidant compounds such as isovitexin, vitexin, quercetin, kaempferol, apigenin, rutin and luteolin glycosides are expected to stimulate demand growth in foodstuffs, pharmaceuticals and personal care products.

Extracts of organic passion flowers are expected to expand between 2019 and 2027. The importance of organic labeling in nutritional and pharmaceutical sectors is expected to encourage the use of Passiflora extract as functional ingredients due to increased knowledge about the freshness of products and the drawbacks of synthetic chemical ingredients. The product decreases the amount of soil pollution, which supports the health of the ecosystem.

One of the primary markets is projected to remain in the pharmaceutical industry. A growing number of health concerns, including insomnia and anxiety disorders, attributable to fluctuating diet and hectic working environments for the workers, are projected to push pharmaceutical firms to use passion floral extract as functional ingredients.



In the coming years, Europe is expected to dominate the market of passion extracts. More than 15% of Europe's population was affected by the insomnia, including night-time waking, difficult sleep at night, and exhaustion during the day in 2018 in 16 countries including Portugal, France, Germany, Spain and Italy. The high prevalence of insomnia in sleep induction drugs is expected to improve the use of passion floral extracts.



The research report offers key insights regarding market players along with their gross earnings, profit margins, product portfolio, research and development activities, business strategies, market valuation, revenue contribution, market position, and strategic alliances. The report also focuses on the alliances occurring in the market, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing and manufacturing agreements, and product launches and brand promotions, among others.

The report covers in detail the competitive hierarchy of this industry vertical.



Some of the key players profiled in the report include:

Saw Palmetto Harvesting Company, Monterey Bay Spice Company, Vitacost, Indena S.p.A., The Good Scents Company, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd, SBL Global, Avena Botanicals, Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., and Martin Bauer Group



The report further covers the details related to the production and manufacturing facilities of the market behemoths, their regional expansion, and the industry and revenue share. It also covers crucial data regarding the product portfolio and the application scope of the manufacturers.



The research report on the global Passion Flower Extracts Market offers an extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape.



Based on the product type, the Passion Flower Extracts Market is split into

- Organic

- Conventional



Based on the application, the Passion Flower Extracts Market is split into

- Pharmaceutical

- Nutraceutical

- Personal care

- Food and beverages



Furthermore, the report covers a thorough analysis of the geographical landscape of the Passion Flower Extracts Market. The report broadly assesses the regional terrain of the Passion Flower Extracts Market while splitting the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The research report is equipped with significant information regarding the industry share and revenue share generated by each key region. It also provides key details about trends, growth drivers, regional presence, production and manufacturing capacity, industry share, and market size, along with import/export analysis. It also estimates revenues for leading regions during the projected period.



Key Regions Analyzed in Report:

- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



