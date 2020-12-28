New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- The latest study by Reports and Data, called "Global Passion Flower Extracts Market Forecast to 2027," lists some of the primary growth potentials of the global Passion Flower Extracts industry. The primary target of this report is to help industry stakeholders capitalize on its highly informative content to make improved business decisions. The insightful data provided by the report are gathered from several primary and secondary resources. Moreover, the report is intended to help readers gain actionable insights into the global Passion Flower Extracts market and the prevailing growth opportunities and trends in particular.



The passion flower extracts market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from USD 2.69 billion in 2019 to USD 3.97 billion in 2027. From 2019 to 2027, the organic product is projected to grow as rapidly as possible. The demand for organic products is motivated by the effects of toxic chemicals found in traditional products. It is one of the environmentally friendly options given the ability of the product to remove soil and subsequent pollution and help conserve biodiversity.



Furthermore, the report offers in-depth scrutiny of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors.



Market Drivers



Consumer awareness of the adverse effects of chemical compound-related medications, nutraceuticals, foods and beverages is expected to drive growth in the industry. Passion-flower extract is a healthy ingredient in sleeping pills. According to a survey by the World Health Organization (WHO), one in 13 individuals suffers from anxiety disorder. It is expected that the high prevalence of the disease, combined with rising demand, will play a crucial role in expanding market penetration for products containing natural agents of anxiety. The properties of passion floral extract will encourage its use as a functional ingredient for producing various food and beverage products, personal care and pharmaceuticals.



Regional Landscape:



An essential component of the report is the detailed study of the geographical outlook of the global Passion Flower Extracts market. The global Passion Flower Extracts market is categorized into several key geographical regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the authors have meticulously analyzed the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects.



Competitive Outlook:



The leading contenders in the global Passion Flower Extracts market are:



Saw Palmetto Harvesting Company, Monterey Bay Spice Company, Vitacost, Indena S.p.A., The Good Scents Company, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd, SBL Global, Avena Botanicals, Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., and Martin Bauer Group, among others.



Market Segmentation by Product Type:



Organic

Conventional



Market Segmentation by Application:



Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Personal care

Food and beverages



The following timeline is considered for the global market estimation:



Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027



