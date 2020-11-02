Passion Fruits Extract Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2019-2029

Passion Fruit Extract Market Players View Through ‘Natural’ and ‘Organic’ Lens to Align With ‘Green Beauty’ Trend
Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- A recent market study published by FMI on the passion fruit extract for personal care and cosmetics market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the passion fruit extract for personal care and cosmetics market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Passion Fruit Extract : Segmentation
The global passion fruit extract market for personal care and cosmetics market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.
By Species Type
Passiflora Edulis
Passiflora Flavicarpa
Passiflora Ligularis
Passiflora Caerulea
Others
By Source
Peel
Pulp
Seeds
By Application
Skin Care
Sunscreens
Moisturizers, Creams and body Lotion
Eye Revilitizers
Face Cleansers and body wash
Hair Care
Shampoo
Conditioners
Oil and Serums
Cosmetics
Lip Care
Nail Care
Others
By Form
Powder
Oil
Concentrate
By Extraction Method
Cold Process/Cold Pressed
Spray Drying Method
DISTILLATION METHOD
Ultrasound-Assisted Leaching Extraction (UE)
Supercritical Fluid Extraction
Others
By Nature
Organic
Conventional
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
South Asia
East Asia
Oceania
Middle East and Africa
Report Chapters
Chapter 01 – Executive Summary
The report initiates with the executive summary of the passion fruit extract for personal care and cosmetics market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the market.
Chapter 02 – Market Overview
Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the passion fruit extract for personal care and cosmetics market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to passion fruit extract and their uses are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the passion fruit extract for personal care and cosmetics market report.
Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends
The passion fruit extract for personal care and cosmetics market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. The detailed industry trends are provided in this section.
Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors
This section includes factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by the key market participants.
Chapter 05 – Global Passion Fruit Extract for Personal Care & Cosmetics Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029
This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the passion fruit extract for personal care and cosmetics market for the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical passion fruit extract market, along with this, pricing analysis of the passion fruit extract for personal care and cosmetics market at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the passion fruit extract for personal care and cosmetics market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.
Chapter 06 – Market Background
This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the passion fruit extract for personal care and cosmetics market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights, supply chain, forecast factors, Porter's five forces analysis, and value chain analysis for the market. Moreover, in-depth information about the passion fruit extract market dynamics and the impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.
Chapter 07 – Global Passion Fruit Extract for Personal Care & Cosmetics Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Species Type
Based on species type, the passion fruit extract market is segmented into passiflora edulis, passiflora flavicarpa, passiflora ligularis, passiflora caerulea, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the passion fruit extract for personal care and cosmetics market and market attractiveness analysis.
Chapter 08 – Global Passion Fruit Extract for Personal Care & Cosmetics Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Source
This chapter provides details about the passion fruit extract market based on source, and has been classified into peel, pulp, and seeds. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis of passion fruit extract market based on the source.
Chapter 09 – Global Passion Fruit Extract for Personal Care & Cosmetics Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Application
Based on application, the passion fruit extract for personal care and cosmetics market is segmented into skin care, hair care, cosmetics, and others. The skin care segment is further sub-segmented into sunscreens, moisturizers, creams & body lotion, eye revilitizers, and face cleansers & body wash. The hair care segment is also sub-segmented into shampoo, conditioners, and oil serums. The cosmetics segment is sub-segmented into lip care and nail care. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the passion fruit extract market and attractiveness analysis.
Chapter 10 – Global Passion Fruit Extract for Personal Care & Cosmetics Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Form
This chapter provides details about the passion fruit extract for personal care and cosmetics market based on the form, and has been classified into power, oil, and concentrate. In this chapter, readers can also understand the market attractive analysis.
Chapter 11 – Global Passion Fruit Extract for Personal Care & Cosmetics Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Extraction Method
Based on extraction method, the passion fruit extract for personal care and cosmetics market is segmented into cold process/cold pressed, spray drying method, distillation method, ultrasound-assisted leaching extraction, supercritical fluid extraction, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the passion fruit extract market and market attractiveness analysis.
