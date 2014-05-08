Passion Lingerie Denotes Incredible Reductions for Cheap Lingerie

San Luis Obispo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Valentine’s Day may have come and gone, but for Passion Lingerie the romance is around everyday of the year. The leading seller of cheap lingerie and silk panties has just announced that massive discounts are available for selected items, and only while supplies last.



Part of the sale includes a cute yet alluring Las Vegas Bunny Costume that includes bunny ears gloves, and a corset. It now sells for just $21, down from its original market price of $45. The hot Plus Size Open Bust Stretch Lycra Chemise is now available for only $16.80, from the original price of $39. The Sexy Sequin Santa Corset comes with a tutu skirt, and from its original price of $51 it is now available for only $25.20. These are truly massive savings, and many couple can now enjoy a more sensuous romance for less.



Passion Lingerie is also introducing new lines as well, and their prices are also unbelievable affordable at discounted prices. The Coral Fringed Halter Chemise Set is now at $16 from the original $31. The same discount is available for the Black Fringed Halter Chemise Set, as well as the Purple Fringed Halter Chemise Set.



With summer fast approaching, customers may also avail of the playful Stripe Print Top And Polka Dot Bottom Swimwear (down from $45 to $30) and the elegant yet sexy Purple Print Bandeau Slider Top Swimwear (down from $44 to $29).



About Passion Lingerie

Located at sexy clothing, Passion Lingerie is passionate about spreading the romance of sexy clothing for couples everywhere. It is firmly dedicated to the notion that cheap lingerie and affordable silk panties should be available for everyone, especially for women who wish to feel sexy. Its principle is that every day should be Valentine’s Day for everyone.



Contact Details

Abigail Wallace

2633 Spinnaker Lane

Joliet, IL 60432

Phone: 815-740-3948